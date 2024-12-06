Watch Now
Bronco Mendenhall reportedly set to be Utah State head coach

Darryl Webb/AP
New Mexico head coach Bronco Mendenhall during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
New Mexico Arizona Football
LOGAN, Utah — Former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall is reportedly set to return to the Beehive State to take over the Utah State football program.

ESPN reports Mendenhall has agreed to a six-year deal to be the next Aggies head coach, replacing Nate Dreiling, who served as the team's interim coach after Blake Anderson was fired over the summer.

In his first and only season at New Mexico, Mendenhall led the Lobos to a 5-7 season.

Mendenhall achieved massive success during his 11 seasons at BYU, leading the Cougars to a bowl game each year before leaving Provo for the University of Virginia.

After leading the Cavaliers for six seasons, Mendenhall stepped down but refused to say he was retiring from coaching, instead taking two years off before returning to the sidelines with New Mexico.

In early July, Anderson was placed on leave following an investigation involving student sexual misconduct, before the school fired him and two other athletic department officials.

