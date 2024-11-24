Watch Now
Bryson Barnes accounts for 323 yards, 4 TDs to lead Utah State over San Diego State 41-20

Utah State University Athletics
Utah State vs. San Diego State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bryson Barnes accounted for 323 yards and four touchdowns to lead Utah State over San Diego State 41-20 on Saturday.

Barnes ran 19 yards for a touchdown and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Grant Page inside the final two minutes of the second quarter to give Utah State a 14-13 lead at the break.

Barnes threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Josh Sterzer early in the third quarter and a 6-yarder to Grant Page early in the fourth. Kyrese White and Herschel Turner each added a touchdown run to make it 41-13 with 3:08 remaining.

Barnes was 13-of-15 passing for 139 yards and had 193 yards rushing on 15 carries for Utah State (3-7, 2-3 Mountain West Conference), which has won three of its last four games.

Marquez Cooper ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for San Diego State (3-7, 2-3). Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Shaw with 32 seconds left.

The Aztecs have lost five straight.

