Byrd Ficklin: Utah's breakout offensive weapon

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utes have strung together three wins in a row, with their quarterbacks making big plays. While starter Devon Dampier has been dealing with a nagging injury, freshman Byrd Ficklin has proven he's a weapon for Utah.

"I'm having a lot of fun," said Ficklin. "It was something that I stepped in, I kind of came into this season looking to be just that backup guy, you know, be behind Dev, learn from Dev, be better from Dev. What's been happening, I've created a bigger role from that and I'm hoping to keep upstanding that and keep getting better."

He had two touchdown runs of 67 and 74 yards in the Utes' 55-28 victory over Baylor. He may not be the starter, but he makes the most of his opportunities when he's on the field.

"I was on the field when he ran that first one. That's a play I normally get, so let me see him run it," said Dampier. "He looked like me, so I was like, 'OK Byrd, I give you respect.' ... We wish nothing but success for each other. He's such a talented kid and the future is very bright for him."

Ficklin has seven rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns so far this season. He was under-recruited as a quarterback and gives all the credit to Head Coach Kyle Whittingham and his belief.

"He's the main reason why I'm here," he said. "He recruited me personally, he called me himself and asked me to come on my visit and offered me the exact same day. He had never seen me in person, he didn't know how I played or what type of baller I am. He just heard there's this kid of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and he was like, 'I'm going to take my chance,' and he did. I'm very blessed for him to do that."

The Utes play one more regular-season game in Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday against Kansas State at 2 p.m.