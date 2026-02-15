BYU guard Richie Saunders will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU guard Richie Saunders will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, the school announced Sunday.

Saunders was injured Saturday on No. 22 BYU’s first possession only 45 seconds into its 90-86 overtime victory over Colorado. He fell awkwardly after driving to the rim and kicking a pass back out to Keba Keita. He grabbed his right calf and stayed down under the basket for several minutes before being helped to his feet by BYU trainers.

“I think it sucked the life out of the gym, if I’m being honest,” BYU coach Kevin Young said after the game, before the team learned the severity of the injury. “You never want to see an injury to any player, but definitely (not) to someone who’s the heart and soul of our team (and) bleeds BYU blue. Just didn’t like seeing it.”

Saunders has appeared in 128 games over four seasons with the Cougars. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season and was also voted the league’s Most Improved Player after averaging 16.5 points and shooting 43.2% from 3-point range in 35 games.

“To end my BYU career like this is heartbreaking," Saunders wrote on Instagram. "I’ve loved every moment and every challenge that came with representing the school I love. These past four years have shaped who I am — on and off the court.”

This season, Saunders is BYU's third-leading scorer behind AJ Dybantsa and Rob Wright III, averaging 18 points on 48.9% shooting while appearing in 25 games.

Before his injury, Saunders had been projected as a potential late second-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft in multiple mock drafts.