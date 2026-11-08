BYU needs help with CFP, Big 12 title chances after loss to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — BYU suffered a serious blow to its College Football Playoff chances with Saturday's 28-20 loss to Utah.

The No. 7 Cougars (7-2, 4-2 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) fell to their Holy War rival after mustering only 111 yards and three turnovers in the second half, opening the door for the Utes to rally from a six-point halftime deficit.

Utah (9-0, 6-0, No. 3 CFP) extended its FBS-leading winning streak to 15 games and left BYU likely needing help to reach the Big 12 title game and secure a CFP bid. The Cougars are now two games behind the Utes in the league standings and have dropped two of their last three games since beating then No. 2 Notre Dame.

"We have to rally back from this," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "I told the team our goals are still there. We just need some more help now."

For a half, it looked like the Cougars might be the first team to beat Utah this season. BYU led 20-14 at halftime lead after forcing a pair of second-quarter fumbles.

The Utes flipped a switch after halftime and wreaked havoc on defense.

Bear Bachmeier threw three second-half interceptions — and four overall. BYU's final two drives ended with Bachmeier throwing an interception in the end zone on passes intended for Kyler Kasper.

"They made some really good plays on the ball," Sitake said. "But I think (Bear) is being really hard on himself, and I think it's OK. You know, this defense is one of the best defenses in the country, and the scheme and system works really well."

Bachmeier picked apart Utah in the first half before things unraveled for him. He completed just four of his final 13 pass attempts for 27 yards.

The Utes stuck with man-to-man coverage to apply pressure on Bachmeier and force him into hurried, low percentage pass attempts.

"This is a game of momentum, and when you don't have it, you got to go steal it," Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. "You can't cower. You can't play the 'woe is me' game. No one cares. You got to go attack."

LJ Martin was limited in his first game back for BYU since suffering a lower leg injury at TCU on Oct. 3, putting additional pressure on Bachmeier.

Martin finished with 19 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and had a five-yard reception.

Beating BYU moves the Utes a step closer to clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game and securing their first CFP bid. The Utes are off to their best start since 2008, when they capped an undefeated season with a 31-17 victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

While regaining Holy War bragging rights completes one important goal, Utah is focused on claiming a much bigger prize.

"We got bigger plans than just this win right here," Utes quarterback Devon Dampier said.

Dampier will play a key role in helping the Utes reach those bigger goals.

The senior had his streak of 200-yard passing games stopped at seven on Saturday, with 177 passing yards against BYU, but he accounted for four touchdowns for the third time this season. With 89 yards rushing Saturday, he has finished with at least 200 yards of offense in all nine of Utah's games.