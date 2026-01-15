BYU to retire Jimmer Fredette's No. 32

PROVO, Utah — "Jimmermania" will forever live on at the Marriott Center as BYU announced that Jimmer Fredette's jersey will be retired and hang in the rafters at the Marriott Center.

The school announced Fredette's No. 32 jersey will be retired during a ceremony on Feb. 14 when BYU hosts Colorado.

Fredette will join Roland Minson, Mel Hutchins, Kresimir Cosic and Danny Ainge as the only Cougars to have their jerseys retired.

"...to be recognized among the all-time greats forever in the rafters is a surreal feeling. I’m so excited to enjoy that moment with all of Cougar Nation, in the building and around the world," said Fredette.

Fredette's BYU career culminated in 2011 when "Jimmermania" spread like wildfire during his senior season when he was named the national player of the year while averaging 28.9 points per game, with the Cougars reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.