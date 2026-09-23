Raw meal? Does BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier really have naked family dinners?

PROVO, Utah — Sometimes when you think you've heard it all, you're hit with something that reminds you you're not even close.

Sure, the BYU Cougars are undefeated at 3-0 and ranked ninth in the country, but all everyone's talking about is the eating habits of star quarterback Bear Bachmeier's family. Or better yet, what they're wearing while eating.

During the Sept. 12 broadcast of BYU's win over Arizona, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III claimed Bachmeier told the FOX television crew that when the family gathers for meals, "sometimes they just take their clothes off."

Hear Robert Griffin III make bizarre Bachmeier claim in video below:

RGIII makes comment about Bachmeier family

Full stop. Everyone collect your thoughts.

There are family game nights. Family movie nights are fun and, of course, family cookouts are always popular, but naked family dinners?

BYU’s playmakers deliver in clutch moments to open Big 12 play:

BYU’s playmakers deliver in clutch moments to open Big 12 play

Unfortunately, with BYU on a bye week, Bachmeier has not been available to clarify Griffin's bizarre, odd, (insert your own adjective here) statement, and Griffin himself has remained mum.

Just be warned: next time the Bachmeiers invite you over for dinner and say it'll be raw, there's a chance they may not be talking about sushi.