PROVO, Utah — BYU needed one more victory to reach 10 wins and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The Cougars didn't just get the job done. They left little doubt.

BYU closed out the regular season with a dominant 42-10 victory over Cincinnati, reaching double-digit wins and making one final statement to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

“I mean, you see it all over the country. People get beat by teams they’re not supposed to,” running back LJ Martin said. “It’s happened to us before, so just coming out here winning, and then especially in the way we did, I think we did a great job.”

The Cougars also looked a little more like the team they envisioned with Martin healthy and back in the lineup. The Texas native rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Bearcats.

“When you’ve got a stallion, you’ve got to let him go,” quarterback Bear Bachmeier said.

Head coach Kalani Sitake was equally happy to have Martin back alongside Bachmeier in the backfield.

“It’s really good to get him back,” Sitake said. “The threat of him and Bear in the backfield together is dangerous.”

BYU finishes the regular season with two losses on its résumé, but the Cougars believe their body of work and the adversity they've faced have prepared them for an opportunity on college football's biggest stage.

“I think we’re really battle-tested,” Martin said. “We’ve played a lot of good teams this year, and we’ve done a lot of it without key pieces. I think everyone’s getting healthy at the right time and everyone’s coming into their own. So I just feel like we’re in a pretty good situation to go out there and make a run.”

Defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa acknowledged the blemishes on BYU's résumé but believes the Cougars' grit would make them dangerous if given the opportunity.

“We’re an imperfect team, right?” Tanuvasa said. “We have two losses that I don’t believe we should have had, that unfortunately we didn’t play the best, and that’s why they’re there. We’re a gritty team, right? And we try to finish wins.”

Tanuvasa believes that same mentality could carry over to the postseason.

“It’s their decision, but I think I’d count on these boys going and causing some havoc in the CFP if we get that blessing,” he said.

Bachmeier, meanwhile, isn't interested in making a pitch to the selection committee.

“I’m not gonna argue a case. We’re a really good team,” Bachmeier said. “At the end of the day, I freaking love those guys, and I theoretically would die on that field for them.”

For Sitake, the possibility of a playoff invitation would represent an opportunity his players have been working toward.

“These guys have won a lot of football, and they all came back for a reason,” Sitake said. “And so I think there’s a purpose for all of it. The purpose is right around the corner. We just need the invite.”

Now, all the Cougars can do is wait.

“I know there’s a lot of coaches that feel the same way, but I don’t know what the situation is going to be like,” Sitake said. “But we’d like to play some more football."

BYU has made its final case.

Now the Cougars wait in Provo.