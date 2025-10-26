Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BYU moves into AP Top 10, Utah returns to rankings

Matthew Putney/AP
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and defensive end Viliami Po'Uha (45) sing the fight song with the team after a win over Iowa State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
SALT LAKE CITY — BYU has joined the exclusive club known as the Associated Press Top 10 after their come-from-behind win over Iowa State on Saturday.

The Cougars moved up one spot to No. 10 in the latest poll released Sunday afternoon. At 8-0 for the second straight season, BYU is in prime position to advance to the Big 12 Championship Game, with an eye on making the College Football Playoff.

BYU gets a week off before hosting Texas Tech on Nov. 8.

After a week outside the rankings, Utah's stunning 53-7 beatdown of Colorado has returned them to the Top 25, coming in at No. 24.

The Utes will have to battle to stay in the rankings next week when they take on 17th ranked Cincinnati on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

