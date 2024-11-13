BYU moves up 3 spots in College Football Playoff rankings

PROVO, Utah — Fresh off their "Holy War" thriller against Utah, BYU has moved up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The undefeated Cougars climbed three spots to No. 6 in the rankings released Tuesday.

After trailing nearly the entire game Saturday, BYU edged out arch-rival Utah on a last-second field goal to improve to 9-0.

Should BYU win the remainder of its games, including the Big 12 Conference title game outside Dallas, the Cougars will earn a first-round playoff bye given to the top four highest-ranked conference champions.

BYU returns to action Saturday night at home against Kansas.