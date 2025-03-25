Cougars fans send BYU off to Sweet Sixteen with raucous goodbye

PROVO, Utah — Even in the middle of a school day, BYU students and fans treated the Cougars basketball team to a wild sendoff as the team headed to New Jersey to continue its March Madness journey.

About 100 fans were on hand for the sendoff at Duncan Aviation in Provo as the team boarded a flight for Newark.

Sixth-seed BYU will face Alabama on Thursday in the team's first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2011 when the Cougars were led by superstar Jimmer Fredette.

Freshman Egor Demin fully appreciated the support shown before it was time for wheels up, staying out to pose for photos with fans and signing a few autographs.

The Cougars advanced to the round of 16 after defeating VCU and then Wisconsin, the latter without guard Dawson Baker, who was ejected from Saturday's game after he allegedly elbowed a Badgers player in the groin.

Should BYU beat second-seeded Alabama, the team would advance to its first regional finals since 1991 when the Cougars fell to top-ranked Virginia.