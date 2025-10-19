Fans discuss historic 'Holy War' rivalry at BYU vs. Utah showdown

PROVO, Utah — They call the rivalry historic, and the scene outside LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday felt like a massive block party.

It took Amy Chatelain and her siblings hours to get ready for the game — a tradition they never want to miss.

“Our whole lives, our grandma taught us,” Chatelain said.

"We’ve been going to games since we were little. Season tickets,” added Jenn Alba.

Amidst the sea of blue were some reds sprinkled in the crowd, including best friends Kru Smith and Bryson Lee, who were repping different teams.

“I really just like Utah mainly because of my family," Smith said. "My uncle went there, we have a lot of good ties with Utah, but we also have some good ones with BYU."

“Just grew up as a BYU fan, came to support the Cougs, and the rivalry has been going on for a long time,” Lee added.

That rivalry can put a friendship to the test on game day.

“Friends 364 days out of the year, and not friends the one,” Lee said.

Relationships can also be tested by the rivalry — like the one between Utes fan Davis Ayala and BYU fan Allyx Derrick.

“Her dad really likes Utah, so he’s a fan of me,” Ayala said. "It’s fun to have a little bit of rivalry between people, even though we still like each other, obviously, it’s fun to have a little contention.”

With the energetic atmosphere, fans told FOX 13 that it’s about making memories.

“It’s just crazy to be out here on game day, especially on this day. It’s fun to be out here,” Smith said.

“The atmosphere is absolutely incredible at BYU and at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and I’m just incredibly grateful to be here,” Lee added.

“For me it just builds so many memories, and I’ve grown up here, my whole family has grown up BYU fans, so I think it’s fun just connecting with everyone,” Derrick said.

No matter how fun game day can be, however, there’s always an undertone of competition.

“I just want just a good game, both of them just going after it,” Derrick said.

“Good game and a Utah win,” Ayala joked.

“No, go Cougs!” Derrick responded.

The final score was 24-21 for BYU.