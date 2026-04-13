Fans reminisce about Grizzlies at their final game in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was a packed arena on Sunday for the Utah Grizzlies' final game of their final season.

“Sad, sad day. Sucks,” said Branden Hockenbury.

The team is being sold and relocated to Trenton, New Jersey.

After being in the state of Utah for three decades, it was time to say goodbye, and being a hardcore fan goes deep for some.

Fans describe bittersweet atmosphere at final Utah Grizzlies home opener

Jim Williams has been a part of the booster club for 20 years.

“I may or may not get emotional, but I'm ready,” Williams joked, holding up a pack of tissues. "That's been an important part of our lives, not just because of the hockey, but over the years, we've developed all these friendships that are now more than friendships. They're family to us.”

“I remember going to Grizz games as a kid, and I remember as a kid, my favorite part was the fights,” said Justin Noertker.

"My dad was the biggest fan. Never missed a game, like he's known by everybody here that even sees me still remembers my dad. This has been my family. My life was hockey,” Hockenbury added.

For Grizzlies broadcaster Tyson Whiting, the team gave him an opportunity to live out his dream job.

“The Grizzlies, for me, have meant an opportunity, which is an opportunity to work in pro hockey and work as a play-by-play broadcaster,” he said. "Seeing all the fans, everybody that are regulars at Grizzlies games that I've seen for close to a decade, and unfortunately, once the season's over, I'm probably never going to see them ever again.”

LIVE at Grizzlies game

No matter what their connection was to the team, they all agreed that hockey in Utah won’t be the same once the Grizzlies leave.

“I’ll go to some Mammoth games. It won't be the same, because won’t have that connection with so many people at the arena,” Williams said.

“I mean, we love the Mammoth, love the Mammoth, but it’s not the same. It's not. It's going to be a real big hole in this community,” said Tifanie Fitzgerald.

"It’s like a family here,” her husband Tyler added.

“It's a huge loss to the community. Just affordable, good minor league hockey,” Hockenbury said.

"People are priced out a little bit right of the NHL games, and so this has been a way for people that have been excited about that to be here,” Noertker added.

Fans believe that the Grizzlies paved the way for hockey in Utah.

“I certainly hope that we find a way to bring another minor league team up here,” Noertker said. "This organization was what drove hockey in Utah for so long… That is the greatest, most underrated gift that they could have ever made."

While the Grizzlies worked hard to tie up their final game, they couldn’t get that final win. However, fans will forever hold a special place in their heart for the Grizzlies.

“We'll miss every one of you,” Tifanie said.

“Thank you, Grizzlies. We're going to miss you. Gonna leave a hole in our heart,” Hockenbury said.

The final score was 5 to 4, with Rapid City taking home the win.