Insider says MLB considers Salt Lake City 'strongest' expansion location

SALT LAKE CITY — There's no timetable for when the pitch will be made, but a prominent baseball insider believes Salt Lake City will get its turn at the plate when Major League Baseball chooses to expand.

In a new column, USA Today's Bob Nightengale says Salt Lake City and Nashville remain the "strongest" expansion markets being considered by MLB officials, adding that Oakland is not a candidate to receive a team to replace the departed A's.

The insight from Nightengale is meaningful as he's no flash in the pan when it comes to baseball, such as Mark Fidrych or Joe Charboneau. Nightengale's credentials are substantial, having covered the sport for over four decades.

How Utah is positioning itself for MLB expansion:

Major League ambitions: How Utah is positioning itself for MLB expansion

With the backing of the Larry H. Miller Group, as well as approval already in place to build a stadium in the Power District, Salt Lake City has been a frontrunner for an expansion team, or one relocating from another city, for a few years.

"Big League Utah," a group led by the Miller family, was formed in 2023 with the sole intent of bringing Major League Baseball to northern Utah. The proposed Power District site, which sits just east of the Utah State Fairpark, offers dozens of acres for a possible stadium.

The big question, aside from which cities will get expansion teams, is when Major League Baseball will actually make a move to expand to 32 teams. It's believed a decision won't even be considered until 2028, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires.

A Salt Lake City franchise would add a much-needed team to the western part of the U.S., which would hopefully form regional rivalries with teams such as the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks.