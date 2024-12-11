Salt Lake City Council approves rezoning for potential future MLB stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — Although there is not yet a team, Salt Lake City is one step closer to welcoming Major League Baseball to town.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to rezone a portion of the west side, located north of the Utah State Fairpark in an area called the "Power District." The rezoning will allow residential and mixed-use development, with the big picture of allowing the Larry H. Miller Group to develop the 95-acre site into an MLB stadium and other new amenities surrounding it.

Renderings were released earlier this year, showing plans for green space, trails, a beautified Jordan River area, housing, local dining, and retail — in an area that will be walkable, bikeable and connected to public transportation.

SLC Councilwoman Victoria Petro spoke with FOX 13 News before Tuesday night's meeting.

"The larger vision is that it's going to be a residential mixed-use," she said. "There will be some commercial, bars, [and] we're going to activate the river in ways it has never been activated."

LHM Company/Miller Family Renderings of the Power District, a nearly 100-acre site adjacent to the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River.