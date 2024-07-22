Mike Trout returns to Salt Lake City for rehab assignment with Bees

SALT LAKE CITY — Future Hall of Famer Mike Trout will return to Salt Lake City for the first time in over a decade as he makes his way back to the majors following a knee injury.

Trout will join the Bees Tuesday as they open a six-game homestand against El Paso at Smith's Ballpark.

Before becoming a 3-time MVP and 11-time All-Star, Trout played 20 games for the Triple-A Bees in 2012, hitting .403 with 4 doubles and five triples before being called up to the Los Angeles Angels.

It's not known how long Trout will remain with the Bees before returning to the Bees. The outfielder underwent surgery in April after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. Before the injury, Trout was on a torrid start for the Angels with 10 home runs in the season's first 29 games.