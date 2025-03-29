Miller family set to purchase Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The Larry H. Miller family is reportedly set to purchase Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals, ending the short ownership term of David Blitzer.

According to The Athletic, Blitzer will retain a stake in the MLS and NWSL franchises even after selling to the Miller family.

It will be the return to major professional sports for the Miller's after the family sold the Utah Jazz to Ryan Smith and the Smith Entertainment Group in 2022. Smith is also a minority owner in Real Salt Lake.

Blitzer has only owned the teams since 2022 when he took control of RSL from the league after MLS assumed the franchise from former owner Dell Loy Hansen over accusations of racially insensitive behavior.

The Royals, who were dissolved and departed for Kansas City before Blitzer purchased Real Salt Lake, returned to Utah in 2024.