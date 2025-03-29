Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Miller family set to purchase Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals, reports say

MLS Timbers Real Salt Lake Soccer
Rick Bowmer/AP
The sun sets above Rio Tinto Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
MLS Timbers Real Salt Lake Soccer
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — The Larry H. Miller family is reportedly set to purchase Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals, ending the short ownership term of David Blitzer.

According to The Athletic, Blitzer will retain a stake in the MLS and NWSL franchises even after selling to the Miller family.

It will be the return to major professional sports for the Miller's after the family sold the Utah Jazz to Ryan Smith and the Smith Entertainment Group in 2022. Smith is also a minority owner in Real Salt Lake.

Blitzer has only owned the teams since 2022 when he took control of RSL from the league after MLS assumed the franchise from former owner Dell Loy Hansen over accusations of racially insensitive behavior.

The Royals, who were dissolved and departed for Kansas City before Blitzer purchased Real Salt Lake, returned to Utah in 2024.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere