New home, new look! Bees debut logo changes ahead of stadium move

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake Bees have spiffed up their look ahead of the team's move to a new Daybreak stadium next season.

While the primary team colors of Bees gold, black and white are not changing, the team is adding what it calls a "splash of Angels red," along with a cream color. The Bees are the Triple-A minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Salt Lake Bees / Jake & Stacey Whimpey

The main logo and interlocking SL on the team's hats look relatively familiar but feature a new font which the Bees say was seen on team uniforms back in the 1900s.

It's the alternate logos that mark a new horizon for the team as they get set to play ball in South Jordan.



Beehive logo introduced because, well, Utah is the Beehive State.

Secondary state logo honors the California Angels logo from the 70s

Honeycomb logo plays off the Beehive State theme in Utah

Bee logo is an update of the team's logo from the 1920s

Salt Lake Bees / Jake & Stacey Whimpey Secondary Beehive logo and honeycomb logo

On Monday, the team also unveiled its game uniforms featuring home whites and road grays, along with two alternate uniforms.

Salt Lake Bees

“We wanted an evolution of the Bees brand, not a revolution,” said Ashley Havili, vice president of marketing and merchandise for Miller Sports and Entertainment.

Opening day for the Bees is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8.