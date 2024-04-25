Fans of Utah's new NHL team chime in on favorite name ideas

SALT LAKE CITY — As the excitement builds for the arrival of Utah's NHL team, one burning question remains unanswered: What will the team be called?

While deliberations continue within the new organization led by Ryan Smith, FOX 13 News took to the streets to gauge early favorites among the fans.

Utah's readiness for NHL hockey was palpable Wednesday as crowds flocked to the Delta Center, filling it to capacity despite the team not yet having a name.

The fervor reached a crescendo as chants of "Let's go Utah!" reverberated through the arena.

It was a historic moment, capturing the enthusiasm of a community eagerly awaiting professional hockey's arrival.

In the midst of this anticipation, reporter Spencer Joseph took the opportunity to become a walking billboard, soliciting opinions from the dedicated throngs of fans.

Their responses reflected the diverse fabric of Utah's sporting culture.

"I think it probably should be the Blizzard for sure because it's Utah. We love our snow here," remarked one fan, echoing sentiments of regional pride.

Another suggested, "You gotta get the double Zs — Jazz, Blizzard," infusing a touch of local flavor into the naming possibilities.

Amidst a flurry of suggestions, the consensus seemed to coalesce around one particular moniker: the Utah Yetis.

"Definitely Yetis," proclaimed one fan, with others enthusiastically echoing the sentiment.

"You're not gonna find another Yeti in professional sports," remarked another, emphasizing the uniqueness of the name.

Yetis seemed to strike a chord with many, drawing on the winter theme and adding another mythical creature to the realm of professional sports.

As one fan put it, "I love the Yeti. That's what it's gotta be."

Regardless of the eventual name, Utahns expressed unwavering support for their future team.

"You gotta have that good support in the fan base," affirmed one fan, reflecting the belief that the local community will rally behind the team.

Indeed, as discussions swirl around the team's identity, one thing is clear: Utah is ready for hockey to grace the streets of Salt Lake City.

"As long as you got the fan base here, that's all you need," summarized a fan, emphasizing the importance of community backing.

With enthusiasm overflowing and anticipation mounting, the stage is set for a new chapter in Utah's sporting history.

You can cast your vote for your favorite team name idea HERE.