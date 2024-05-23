Green Jello makes case to be nickname for Utah's NHL team

SALT LAKE CITY — For those who don't think the nickname options for Utah's new NHL team are "Utah" enough, a deliciously tasty choice has entered the arena. Or Delta Center. Whatever.

In a video posted to social media, the true land of the bizarre, the actual Jell-O company had a seemingly friendly enough jello mold posit the entirely legitimate question of why the Utah Green Jello-Os isn't being considered.

@jello When we heard Utah was getting a hockey team, we knew one name would be perfect: the Utah Green Jell-Os! We are the Official State Snack after all. Leave a 🟢 in our comments, @ your friends, or share if you agree! ♬ original sound - jello

"Do you know how much Utahns love green Jell-O?" the dessert asked. "It's the official state snack. The rivers practically run green with the stuff!"

The chatty and jiggly jello mold asked to join forces with those that agree with it, telling fans to leave their supportive comments in the post, and they did not disappoint.

"As a Utahan I’m literally watching this eating jello and I agree," wrote user 948702307106.

"...and it'd make jello shots the official tailgate treat!," exclaimed misplacedmillenial, to which Jell-O responded, "Now this is that jiggly kinda thinking."

Chunky B added the most Utah of suggestions, saying, "Gotta add shredded carrots. You can shape them like little hockey sticks!"

The first round of fan voting for the nickname wrapped up Wednesday, with Yeti being the early betting favorite. The team said it will release information on the later rounds in the coming months.

While some of the choices made available to fans to vote on were kinda related to the Beehive State, like Black Diamonds, Swarm and Blizzard, the Green Jell-Os might be a clear winner.

Although... the Utah Funeral Potatoes? Hmmm.....