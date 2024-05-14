Utah NHL team sends art exhibit to penalty box

SALT LAKE CITY — An immersive art exhibit at a Sandy mall is being sent off the ice to make room for a new practice facility for Utah's NHL team.

The Utah Arts Alliance announced Dreamscapes will be looking for a new home after the recent agreement between The Shops at South Town and the Smith Entertainment Group to build the facility on mall grounds.

Utah Arts Alliance

Dreamscapes, which will close at its current location at the end of June, sits on the south end of the mall in the second floor space formally occupied by Macy's.

While the Smith Entertainment Group has not released complete plans for the practice and training facility, it was believed that parts of the mall would need to be fully renovated or demolished completely to make way for the NHL building.

"Utah Arts Alliance is not involved in their build, and therefore do not know details, but are excited for the new opportunities this will bring to Salt Lake and to see South Town continuing to be a community space," the group wrote in a release.

Sophia Harrison/sqhphotography

As of Tuesday, the Alliance says a new location for the art exhibit has not been finalized, but that they will use the temporary closure as a chance to "re-imagine" what Dreamscapes will look like in the future.