Utah's NHL players arrive; get first look at new Salt Lake City home, fan enthusiasm

SALT LAKE CITY — For Utah, it's kinda like February 7, 1964, right?

That's the day The Beatles arrived in New York City on their first visit to America, and nothing was ever the same again.

Watch LIVE below as players arrive in Salt Lake City:

Wednesday morning, hundreds of youth hockey players from around the area gathered in a hanger at Salt Lake City International Airport to welcome the players on Utah's new NHL team when they touch down in the Beehive State.

WATCH: Hockey fans itching to get hands on Utah NHL merchandise

It's the first time the team is seeing the fan enthusiasm that has taken over the Wasatch Front.

The chartered plane is ferrying the team from its former home in Phoenix to Salt Lake City, just ahead of the massive afternoon party being held in their honor at the Delta Center.

While it's safe to assume that at least a few players have previously ventured into Utah, this will be the first team appearance for the entire roster and will provide a chance for the players to get an up close look at the support they'll receive when the games start in the fall.