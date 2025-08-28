Pirates great Vernon Law honored with Hall of Fame induction in Pittsburgh

PROVO, Utah — In a move that was long overdue, long-time Provo resident Vernon Law was inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame.

The 95-year-old was the best player in baseball in 1960, when he was 30. He won the Cy Young Award and helped the Pirates win the World Series, so this honor was long overdue. "It was a wonderful experience," said Law. "They were so loving and acceptable to the things that I did to get into the Hall of Fame."

Law played all 16 season seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Pirates, highlighted by that magical year in 1960. He won 20 games and went 2-0 in the Pirates World Series win over the New York Yankees.

Law said he had a lot of success against star players like Mantle and Hank Aaron because he learned to pitch with his head as much as his arm. "I could hit to a hitter's weakness," said Law. "With Mantle I would give him a fastball to hit, but it was never a strike. After going way inside I would go outside, only this time I would throw him a slider, and it comes off of the plate and right on the corner for a strike. I had good luck with him."

When he was finally inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame, he had 94 members of his family with him in Pittsburgh. "That meant everything to me," said Law. "I've got to thank all my family for being there with me, because that makes it even more important for me. I was so happy to have their support. It's something they will never forget. I just couldn't thank people enough for all they did for me as well as my family. That meant a great deal to me."