Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna says his season is 'cut short' after torn meniscus

SALT LAKE CITY — The current MLS season has apparently ended early for Real Salt Lake superstar Diego Luna after suffering a torn meniscus.

In a social media post Tuesday, Luna apologized and shared how the injury has impacted his season in which he appeared in 18 games and scored 5 goals.

"I haven't been the Diego Luna that many of you know," he wrote, adding that the injury "hasn't allowed me to express myself and reach my full potential."

The Athletic is reporting that Luna is expected to undergo a knee procedure to determine the full extent of the injury.

On Saturday, Luna sat out RSL's 2-0 defeat to New York City FC with what was listed as a leg injury ahead of the match.

Injuries have plagued Luna this season, including a muscle issue that was the alleged cause of him being left off the USMNT roster for this summer's World Cup.

Luna wrote how he will use the latest setback to prepare himself for his return to the pitch.

"I will use this time to heal mentally and physically and come back stronger than ever and ready to take over because that's who I am," he said. "...this is another opportunity to show people who I am and the foundation of what my career... I have to bet on myself through all the noise and come out on top.

"I will see the field next year."