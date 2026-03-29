Steve Young ski classic, supporting adaptive athletes, returns to Snowbird

SNOWBIRD, Utah — Community, confidence and connection were on full display Saturday as adaptive athletes took to the slopes for the annual Steve Young Ski Classic at Snowbird.

The event, hosted by Wasatch Adaptive Sports, pairs athletes with disabilities alongside celebrity partners, giving them the chance to race and experience the mountain in a whole new way.

For participants like Annika Ellefsen, it’s something she looks forward to all year.

“It was fun,” she said, laughing. “And it was fast!”

Her mom says the excitement starts well before race day.

“She’s been having a hard time sleeping because she’s so excited,” said Jennifer Ellefsen. “She tells all of her classmates about it. She just loves it.”

Beyond the fun, families say the impact runs deeper.

“It gives her confidence and it just helps her feel like one of the kids,” her mom added.

Olympian gold medalist Derek Parra has been part of the event for decades.

“This is a fantastic event,” Parra said. “I’ve been here every year since the 2002 Games.”

The fundraiser is led by NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, who says the mission is simple: create access. It’s something he helped take to the next level after getting involved nearly 40 years ago. It’s a program he believes in.

“If you’re involved in Wasatch Adaptive Sports, you’re here for one reason: to give people the chance to experience the mountain,” Young said. “That independence, that freedom — it’s life-changing.”

The event helps fund expensive adaptive equipment and year-round programming.

Organizers say the benefits go far beyond the slopes.

“The important part here is mental health and wellbeing,” said board member Miguel Rovira, who is also involved with the program through his employer, Regence BlueCross BlueShield, a community partner. “The impact on families is immense.”

Wasatch Adaptive Sports says its goal is to remove barriers entirely.

“When people move their bodies, they get community, they get confidence, and they get happier,” said Becca Murphy.

And on a sunny Saturday at Snowbird, the smiles said it all.