Two college volleyball teams take stand on controversial issue in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State University women's volleyball had a match against the University of Nevada-Reno on Tuesday night.

The Riley Gaines Center was also there to support the teams after they both forfeited a game against San Jose State University earlier this month. San Jose State has a transgender woman on its volleyball team.

“Sporting categories were created to be exclusive and there’s reasons for that, and that should be based off your sex,” said Kaitlynn Wheeler, the external affairs liaison and ambassador for the Riley Gaines Center.

“Trans women are women. They deserve and should have access to all of the rights and amenities that all women do,” said Chad Call, the executive director of the Utah Pride Center.

The Riley Gaines Center and Leadership Institute was handing out wristbands and t-shirts at the match in Logan on Tuesday night.

"These t-shirts that say boycott shirts — women sports are for women, and we won’t stand as female athletes to allow men in our sports,” said Wheeler.

It's been a hot issue since the start of volleyball season. Utah Pride Center explained that they support people advocating for themselves.

"We absolutely respect people’s right of free speech. We also support women, we support women in sports. I think I’d like to remind people that also includes trans women,” said Call. "The NCAA has figured this out since 2011. This is not a new practice to include trans athletes in sports."

Utah State is not the only school that has opted out of playing San Jose State. Boise State, Wyoming, Nevada, and Southern Utah also made that call.

"These teams have stood up and boycotted games going against San Jose State, which has a male player on their team,” said Wheeler.

Utah state lawmakers also attended the match on Tuesday evening.

Wheeler said she wants all athletes to be supported.

“I believe that there is a space for trans athletes to compete. We need to maintain the integrity and the safety and the equal opportunities of sports,” said Wheeler.