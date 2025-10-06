Utah-BYU 'Holy War' kickoff time set; game to air on FOX 13

PROVO, Utah — The latest edition of the famed "Holy War" between Utah and BYU has been scheduled to be played in prime time nationally on FOX 13, according to the Big 12 Conference.

On Monday, the conference revealed that the Oct. 18 rivalry game will kick off at 6 p.m. MT in Provo. It will be Utah's first trip to LaVell Edwards Stadium since 2021.

The undefeated Cougars are ranked No. 18 after beating West Virginia last week and will head to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Utah (4-1) was off over the weekend, but returns to action Saturday at home against No. 21 Arizona State.

Utah holds a 62-36-4 lead over BYU in the Holy War, although the Cougars have won the last two meetings, including a win last season in the first game in which both schools were members of the Big 12 Conference.