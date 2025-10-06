Thousands pay respects to LDS Prophet Russell M. Nelson: 'He changed my life'

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday morning, dozens of people lined Temple Square, waiting their turn to pay their respects to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson. He died on September 27th at age 101 from natural causes.

The church held the viewing from 9am to 8pm on Monday.

Jennifer Black and her family came from Washington State to honor him and attend the viewing. “He changed my life literally,” she said. “He’s helped me know the savior better.”

She brought her daughter, Emma, who spoke about the opportunity to be present at the viewing. “I’m feeling sad that he died, but I’m feeling happy that I’m going to be able to meet him,” Emma said.

President Nelson was the 17th president in the 195-year history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He’s served as its president since 2018.

Michelle Olson and her mom, Janine McMillan, came to the viewing on Monday and said they’ve been to three other viewings of LDS presidents in the past. “I loved President Nelson,” Michelle Olson said. “He has been such an instrumental part of my life. I know he is a prophet of God.”

McMillan said Nelson had a profound impact on her life. “He was so gifted, so talented, so knowledgeable,” she said. “He knew so much but he still loved accepted, didn’t want judgement and wanted peace and preached peace. He changed church members lives including my own.”

The funeral will be held at the Conference Center on Temple Square on Tuesday, October 7th at 12:00pm MDT.