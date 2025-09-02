Utah cracks AP Top 25 after impressive win over UCLA in season opener

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans weren't the only ones to notice Utah's near-flawless performance in a season-opening win over UCLA; poll voters were apparently impressed as well.

Utah moved into the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Tuesday, marking the school's first appearance in the rankings since October, which came right before the Utes dropped seven straight games.

The Utes moved up to No. 25 after their 43-10 win in the Rose Bowl, in which Utah debuted a new offensive coordinator in Jason Beck and quarterback Devon Dampier, along with transfers across both sides of the ball.

Dampier passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 87 yards.

Utah will next face Cal Poly on Saturday in the team's home opener.

BYU remains on the verge of the Top 25, with the Cougars the first among "others receiving votes" after dismantling Portland State 69-0 on Saturday. The Cougars are expected to face a slightly stiffer challenge at home against Stanford on Saturday night.

Ohio State is the new No. 1 team in the country after defeating Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.

