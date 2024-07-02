Inaugural season schedule for Utah Hockey Club released

SALT LAKE CITY — The biggest teams in hockey are all set to visit Salt Lake City as the Utah Hockey Club released its full regular season schedule ahead of its inaugural season that gets underway this fall.

While the team announced Monday it would open at Delta Center on Oct. 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks, the club's entire schedule is now available.

The Utah Hockey Club won't be away from home very long, with no road trip lasting more than four games, along with a seven-game homestand beginning on Jan. 8 that opens with a matchup against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

"Today's announcement gets us one step closer to creating a strong connection between our club and our fans, and we are excited for everyone to be involved in our inaugural season, whether they can join us at Delta Center or on the road," said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club.

Catch all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!