Utah Hockey Club to host Blackhawks in first-ever NHL game

SALT LAKE CITY — When the Utah Hockey Club takes the ice for the first time this fall, it will do so against one of the most-storied franchises in NHL history as the team will open its inaugural season against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Utah will begin to write its history with a Delta Center home game on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to open the season, with the puck scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. If the game is not aired nationally, fans will be able to watch all the opening night action on Utah 16.

Chicago is one of the NHL's Original Six franchises that began play in 1942.

"We are thrilled to play the first regular season game in franchise history, at home, in front of our amazing fans,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations of Utah Hockey Club. “The eyes of the hockey world will be on Utah when we host the Blackhawks on that historic night, and we look forward to rising to the occasion.”

The remainder of Utah's inaugural regular season schedule will be released Tuesday. Last month, the team announced it would play its first preseason game on the road in Iowa on Sept. 22 against St. Louis.

Catch all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!