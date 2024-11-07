Watch Now
Utah tries to break road losing streak in St. Louis

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club will attempt to end a five-game road slide Thursday when they play the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis is 7-6 overall and 0-2-0 against the Central Division. The Blues have a 6-1-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Utah has gone 5-5-3 overall with a 1-2-0 record in Central Division games. The Utah Hockey Club are 1-2-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.

