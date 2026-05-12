'Buckle Up Boler' talks 2nd overall pick and Utah Jazz future

SALT LAKE CITY — The ball bounced Utah's way Sunday during the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery. After a 22-60 season, the second overall pick belongs to the Jazz.

Play-by-play announcer Craig "Boler" Bolerjack has been a voice for the Jazz for the last 21 seasons, seeing every version of this team on the hardwood.

"Let's go back a year when the Jazz had won 17, much like Washington, and the Jazz ended up with the #5 pick, but it turned out to be Ace Bailey, who I'm still really excited about," said Bolerjack.

"I walked into Sunday with not much expectation. It got to [pick] 4, I thought, 'Wow,'" he continued. "It got to 3, I thought, 'This is going to be a huge day in Jazz franchise history.' Finally, lady luck hit the Jazz and they moved up for the very first time, and now we wait and see what the front office wants to do."

WATCH: Utah Jazz land pick #2 in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery

Utah Jazz learn what pick they'll get in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Jazz could move up by making a trade or stay at pick #2.

Names like AJ Dybantsa from BYU, Darryn Peterson from Kansas and Cameron Boozer from Duke are at the top of the potential picks to hear their names called to come to Utah.

"Do they want to work with Washington to secure AJ? That'll be interesting. I really think the interview process will be very intriguing to try and find out who these individuals are, of course the Jazz know AJ much better than most. Peterson, dynamic, Boozer, who's the son of Carlos, who had a short but fun and exciting run with D-Will," Bolerjack said.

"Who do you take to complement the team you already have in place? All these things are moving parts. It is a business, as we know, but I like the pieces, and you add another and the right one — wow, it's going to be fun."

Jazz fans may take a look at what happened Sunday during the Draft Lottery and wonder, were the last four seasons worth it?

"If you get back into a playoff situation and the Jazz can build a 10-year window, much like what the Golden State Warriors have done, where Oklahoma City is right now, it looks really promising," said Boler.