Delta Center unveils latest upgrades, including slope design to bring 'more intensity'

SALT LAKE CITY — As the final horn sounded on the Utah Mammoth season, the transformation of Delta Center is once again underway.

Smith Entertainment Group unveiled plans Friday for the latest arena enhancements as it looks to become what it calls a "world-class, dual-sport venue."

With both the Mammoth and Utah Jazz in the offseason, the work inside the arena is focused on the north end zone to give all seating locations a full view of the ice, which had been unavailable during the first two seasons of NHL hockey in Utah.

The arena is also adding "suspended gondolas," which will seat 200 fans along the sidelines, giving them a "bird's-eye view" of the court or ice surface.

In addition, Delta Center will take a page from the highly successful Intuit Dome in Los Angeles by mimicking the wall of fans that has created an intense fan environment at Clippers games. In 2027, a dynamic slope design will be implemented in the south end zone near the visitor's bench, connecting the arena's upper and lower levels, with hopes of creating an uncomfortable atmosphere for opponents.

Arena concourses will also get a facelift, with updated concession areas providing additional food options, along with extra bathroom capacity.

SEG added that future plans include adding a new main entrance and outdoor plaza "that will serve as a gateway to the heart of downtown."