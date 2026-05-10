Utah Jazz learn what pick they'll get in the 2026 NBA Draft

CHICAGO — The Utah Jazz have secured the second pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Draft Lottery was held Sunday, and Utah drew the #2 pick.

The Jazz were guaranteed a pick in the top eight because of their 22-60 record this past season. They tied with the Sacramento Kings for the worst record in the Western Conference and fourth worst in the league overall.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith would love to draft BYU star AJ Dybantsa. However, the Washington Wizards have the #1 pick, and Dybantsa is projected by most experts to be the first.

Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson are the favorites to go #2 and #3.