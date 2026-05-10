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Utah Jazz learn what pick they'll get in the 2026 NBA Draft

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Rick Bowmer/AP
The Vivint Arena is shown before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Salt Lake City. The Delta Center is coming back to Utah. The Utah Jazz and owner Ryan Smith announced that the team has entered into a multi-year naming rights agreement with Delta, which will take effect in the summer of 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
76ers Jazz Basketball
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CHICAGO — The Utah Jazz have secured the second pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Draft Lottery was held Sunday, and Utah drew the #2 pick.

The Jazz were guaranteed a pick in the top eight because of their 22-60 record this past season. They tied with the Sacramento Kings for the worst record in the Western Conference and fourth worst in the league overall.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith would love to draft BYU star AJ Dybantsa. However, the Washington Wizards have the #1 pick, and Dybantsa is projected by most experts to be the first.

Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson are the favorites to go #2 and #3.

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