Utah Jazz wrap 2025-26 season & look to the future

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been four years since the Utah Jazz have seen the postseason. They wrapped up this latest season on Sunday with a 22-60 overall record.

The prideful moments to come out of the 2025-26 season were led by the tandem of Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, then acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. and watching rookie Ace Bailey improve each time he took the floor. Now, the Jazz are looking to the future ahead.

"We have a much better understanding now of who we are as a group in this moment," said 4th-year Head Coach Will Hardy. "We all want to improve. I think we're very capable of improving and taking a step forward. How big that step is, I don't know yet."

Utah traded for Jackson, a former Defensive Player of the Year, who played just three games in a Jazz jersey before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

"Just working on my body and my conditioning and really getting in the best shape is my number one priority," said Jackson. "I'm not thinking of anything else but that. You can use conditioning as a weapon, especially in Utah."

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has not played since February due to a right hip impingement, and although he's disappointed, he's focusing on the vision.

"I'm trying to look at the big picture. I think we've got a great future ahead of us — that's been in the back of our minds," said the All-Star. "Obviously, it's frustrating to not be out there — you want to play every game. Seeing all the fans that come support us and not being out there, that's the frustrating part. I've been trying to find positives to hang in there and get my body right."

Keyonte George made a statement this season, evolving into an All-Star caliber guard. He showed improvements in scoring efficiency, playmaking, maturity, highlighted by a career-high 39-point performance in December.

"I know what I'm capable of. I know what Lauri, [Walker Kessler], everybody from top to bottom knows what they're capable of, and we all have a common goal. It'll be fun," said George.

The NBA Draft Lottery is on May 10. The Jazz have a 99.4% chance to be in the top 8 and keep their pick.