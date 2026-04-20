Utah Jazz win coin flip, guaranteed to keep NBA Draft Lottery pick

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz missed out on the NBA Playoffs, but still scored a big win thanks to a coin flip.

In Monday's tiebreaker coin flip to determine who had the fourth worst record in the league last season, the Jazz came out winners over the Sacramento Kings, who had the same 22-60 record.

Had the Jazz lost the coin flip, they would have been fifth in NBA Draft Lottery odds. Only the worst four teams are guaranteed to remain within the top eight of the lottery.

If Utah had fallen to fifth, there would have been the chance they could have dropped out of the top 8 teams in the lottery, and owed the draft pick to Oklahoma City, which was top-8 protected in a previous trade.

The Jazz now have an 11.5 percent chance to win the first overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 10.