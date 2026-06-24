Utah Jazz introduce Lady Notes program to support girls' basketball development

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Utah Jazz officially launched the Lady Notes, a program dedicated to girls' basketball. At its core, this league's mission is to grow the game and offer opportunities to young women in Utah.

“To grow women’s basketball, to grow the girls’ game, and it’s built for her,” Utah Jazz manager of girls' basketball Amber Whiting said. “We’re trying to build something that’s sustainable, that has direction and a pathway that can work in harmony together between youth sports, club sports and high school.”

Whiting brings an extensive coaching background to the organization. Most recently, she served as the head coach of BYU women’s basketball. The opportunity to influence young athletes’ development is one of the most meaningful aspects of her role.

“It’s super fulfilling,” she said. “I love that I’m having an impact, and I’m creating these relationships with these girls, being able to play, to use their voice, to grow, to develop — it’s just very meaningful to me.”

Avery Thompson, a guard for Westlake High School who was at the first tournament on Wednesday, says she appreciates the opportunity to be part of a program designed specifically to support and develop young female players like herself.

“I’m just really grateful that people are starting to notice and enjoy watching girls' basketball and trying to invest in us, just giving us more opportunities," Thompson said.

When asked about her favorite part of the Lady Notes, she replied with a smile.

“The culture, everything, everyone’s just all working towards the same goal. Even though we’re competing out there, we’re all just here for the same reason: to push girls' basketball further.”