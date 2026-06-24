Utah Jazz select Darryn Peterson with second-overall pick in NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — With the team sitting in its highest-ever spot in the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz selected Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 overall pick on Tuesday, sparking fan hopes that the arrival of the Kansas guard will launch a new era of Jazz success.

The Jazz only had to wait out the Washington Wizards, who used the top pick to take BYU superstar A.J. Dybantsa, before sending in the proverbial "card" with Peterson's name on it.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, who Utah would take was one of the big mysteries in NBA circles, only made murkier when Peterson refused to visit the Jazz or any other team other than the Wizards. But just like last year, when Ace Bailey also denied the Jazz a visit, the team went ahead and selected Peterson anyway.

After a stellar high school career, Peterson was considered by many to be the surefire No. 1 pick in this year's draft. But a bizarre one-and-done season at Kansas, in which the 19-year-old dealt with cramping issues that caused him to miss several games, placed his status in doubt.

Despite the medical issues, Peterson averaged 19.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks and hit just over 38 percent of his three-point shots.

With Peterson now on the roster, the Jazz future looks bright as he likely slots alongside Keyonte George in the backcourt, and Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and newly-acquired Jaren Jackson, Jr. in the frontcourt.