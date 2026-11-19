SALT LAKE CITY — Friday night football is a big deal in Utah, but a national survey of high school sports puts the state near the bottom for how many teenage boys play.

About 87 of every 1,000 boys ages 14 to 17 play high school football in Utah. Nationally, the rate is about 122 of every 1,000. That ranks Utah 45th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Mississippi tops the list, with about 348 of every 1,000 boys in that age group playing football. Alabama ranks second, with South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa rounding out the top five. Those last three states have a lot of small rural schools, and many of them play eight- or nine-player football.

That raises a question: Does school size make the difference?

I researched how many high school-age boys there are for every school that fields a football team. In North Dakota, that number is about 95 boys. Nationally, the average is about 538 boys per high school. In Utah, that number is about 909 — and only Florida has more boys per high school that plays football.

Across the country, it makes sense: States with more teenage boys per school tend to have lower participation rates. But Utah's rate is actually higher than you'd predict, because the state has big team sizes for each high school that plays football.

In fact, Utah high schools have some of the nation's biggest football teams. Utah high schools field an average team of 79 players — sixth in the country. It shows that enthusiasm for football is high, but competition is fierce.