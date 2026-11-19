SALT LAKE CITY — Undefeated Utah is ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which they stress is a total team effort. But quarterback Devon Dampier is obviously the man in the spotlight.

Damier has worked his way into the Heisman conversation, and his teammates say he deserves it. Not just for his play on the field, but for the type of teammate he is off of it.

“I feel like he deserves it, not only as a player but as a person,” Utah offensive lineman Zereoue Williams said. “He's just so great, and he comes in every single day with a smile. He's the same person all the time. He knows how much he means to us. Whenever he makes a mistake, he gets on himself, but at the same time, he's got that presence of a leader anyway, so it's awesome.”

“It's obviously easier with him because he's gonna turn bad plays into Heisman moments,” said wide receiver Creed Whittemore about what it’s like having an offense led by Dampier. “He's a heck of a player, and he's been able to shine this year.”

Dampier brings a strong sense of humility and relatability into the locker room — picking any of his teammates up when adversity strikes.

“Did I have a perfect game?” Dampier posed a question that he says to his teammates if they make a mistake: “No. You can look at me as an example. I didn't throw the ball the best every time. I didn't make the best decision every time, but we're always going to answer back, and you know that's my message to them; that the ball's going to find you, and make a play the next time you get a chance.”

This season he’s proven to be made for the big moments. Dampier has brought a steady presence into the huddle before them.

“It's the confidence that I have,” Dampier said. “I feel like the team starts to see it and our offense is like, 'Oh, Devon ain’t tripping, so why should I?' That's just kind of the vibes I want to give that I believe any situation we get put into, we know how to deal with it and we can do it every time.”

Dampier is a great player on the field, a great teammate in the locker room, and has even garnered respect far away from the facility at the local restaurants around Salt Lake City.

“Yeah, we all love Devon,” Utah offensive lineman Keith Olson said with a smile. “He takes us out to get some good grub sometimes, so just seeing Devin succeed is awesome. For the o-line, it doesn't really matter where, but there's, there's a couple of restaurants around here we all like to go out with him to.”