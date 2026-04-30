Can't get tickets? The Utah Mammoth still want you at a watch party

SALT LAKE CITY — If you can't get tickets to the Utah Mammoth's Game 6 showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights, the team still wants you out to celebrate.

The team announced plans to host the first playoff game watch party on the SeatGeek Plaza at the Delta Center on Friday. The event is free to attend for the public.

Game 6 is taking place at the Delta Center, but the outdoor watch party will offer a larger group of fans the opportunity to be close to the action and experience the excitement together in real time.

The watch party will also include a DJ, food and beverage offerings, and appearances by the team's hype crew. However, the Team Store in the Delta Center will be closed off for only ticketed fans.

The event starts at 8:00 p.m. on Friday on the SeatGeek Plaza at the Delta Center.