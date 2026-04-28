Mammoth playoffs bring economic growth for downtown Salt Lake businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — One may say there’s been quite the business boom in Salt Lake.

“It's seriously been really crazy. I mean, they're already busy enough. Hockey games have been fantastic all season, but it's definitely been elevated for the playoffs,” said Ryan Oliver, owner of The Break Downtown.

The business is already in a prime location right across from the Delta Center, but Oliver said business has increased even more.

“It's like 25% greater right now with playoffs,” he said. "It's incredible. Connected to the hotel right across the street. We get a lot of foot traffic from home fans, away fans, everybody.”

Eve Gordon is an assistant manager at The Green Pig and grew up playing hockey in Utah, which makes this moment extra special.

“We had an official watch party here with the Mammoth last Tuesday, so that was really fun to have Tusky come down and drag all the Vegas fans out of the bar,” she said. "This is the first time people are creating these playoff stories... It's really fun to kind of be a part of that history.”

Both bars have increased staffing for the playoffs.

“We've increased staffing about 20% just to cover our bases, making sure everyone's taken care of,” Oliver said.

However, both bars told FOX 13 News that the best part is interacting with the fans.

“They've fallen in love with the team,” Oliver said. "With the NHL, we've seen a lot more road fans than we have in the NBA. So that's been really good to get to see and meet people from all over the country.”

“I’ve had people from Vancouver and Detroit and Minnesota,” Gordon said. "Being able to make a lasting impression with people with not only the hockey team, but just the community in Salt Lake in general has been really awesome."

Above all, the bars give people an opportunity to feel that exciting atmosphere, especially if they can’t afford tickets.

“You can watch these games on local channels or on any of these apps,” Gordon said. "People still want to come out and celebrate together and watch these things together. You know, win or lose, the Mammoth fans are all very, very fun.”

Oliver said they tend to see business decline during the summer off-season, and so he feels this boost came at the right time.

You can find locations of official watch parties HERE.