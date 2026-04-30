Utah Mammoth fall to Vegas in Game 5 double overtime thriller, trail series 3-2

LAS VEGAS — The Utah Mammoth now have their backs against the wall after falling 5-4 in double overtime to Vegas in Game 5 of the first round NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Brett Howden scored a short-handed goal for the Golden Knights to put them on the verge of a series win.

Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev added a hat trick, including a game-tying goal with seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Utah trails in the series 3-2, and must win Game 6 on Friday night at Delta Center in order to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 against the Golden Knights.

Wednesday's game was a back and forth affair, with Utah taking leads in the first and second periods on goals from John Marino and Lawson Crouse, only to see Vegas immediately tie things up.

The Golden Knights eventually took a 3-2 lead into the third period thanks to a Shea Theodore goal.

After Utah failed to score on a power play in the opening minutes of the third period, Dylan Guenther tied the game at 3-3, followed by Michael Carcone's second goal of the series, handing the Mammoth a 4-3 lead late in the game.

However, with time ticking off the clock in regulation, Dorofeyev netted his third goal of the game with just 52 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

The puck will drop Friday in Game 6 at 8 p.m. in Salt Lake City.