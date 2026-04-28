Mammoth's comeback not enough as Golden Knights win Game 4 in overtime

SALT LAKE CITY — The Vegas Golden Knights have evened the score in their playoff series with the Utah Mammoth after a nail-biting but ultimately heartbreaking Game 4 for the home team.

The Knights beat the Mammoth 5-4 in overtime Monday night at the Delta Center, tying up the series at 2-2.

The Mammoth got off to a very rocky start, allowing three unanswered goals in the first and second periods. The Knights scored their first goal just over one minute into the game, then another goal with just over a minute left in the first period. They increased the lead to 3-0 in the second period.

But then, the Mammoth answered with FOUR straight goals of their own.

Later in the second period, Nick Schmaltz finally put Utah on the scoreboard. Just 30 seconds later, Ian Cole added a goal to make it 3-2.

Then in the third period, Mike Carcone scored for the Mammoth, tying it up at 3-3.

WATCH: Mammoth even the score in the middle of FOX 13 Sports anchor Jeff Rhineer's live update

Mammoth equalizer 3-3 on air

Then, team captain and gold medalist Clayton Keller scored to give Utah their first lead of the game.

The Knights tied the game at 4-4 with just under 10 minutes remaining. It stayed equal until the buzzer, and the game went into overtime.

Vegas had a goal waved off for offside, keeping the hope and energy alive at the Delta Center. But then they scored with just 51 seconds left in the first overtime period to secure the victory.

The next game is Wednesday night in Las Vegas.