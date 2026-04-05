Clayton Keller's 3rd career hat trick helps Utah Mammoth to a 7-4 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Clayton Keller had the third hat trick of his career and the Utah Mammoth extended their winning streak to three games with a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Keller's first three-goal game of the season came on a disputed power-play score and two empty-net goals. His man-advantage goal at 7:04 of the second period came on the deflection of a point shot by Dylan Guenther that gave Utah a 3-2 lead. The goal was originally waived off due to his stick touching the puck above the crossbar. After a video review, the referee ruled that the stick was at or below the crossbar.

Dylan Guenther and Lawson Crowse each had a goal and an assist for Utah (40-30-6), which continued to push for a Western Conference playoff spot. Kailer Yamamoto and Liam O’Brien, who was in the lineup after 18 games as a healthy scratch, also scored for the Mammoth, who won their fourth straight road game. Logan Cooley added two assists. Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for Utah.

Linus Karlsson, playing in his 100th NHL game, scored twice for Vancouver (22-46-8). Marco Rossi and Jake DeBrusk added power-play goals and Filip Hronek had two assists. Nikita Tolopilo stopped 17 shots for the Canucks, who have one win in their last nine games.

The Canucks called up goaltender Jiri Patera from Abbotsford of the AHL as the backup to replace Kevin Lankinen, who was a late scratch.

Before the opening faceoff, there was a tribute to Vancouver native Evander Kane, who returned to the lineup to play his 1,001st game after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

Up next

Mammoth: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.