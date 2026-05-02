Vegas ousts the Utah Mammoth from the NHL playoffs with a 5-1 win in Game 6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth's inaugural trip to the NHL Playoffs ended suddenly on Friday following a 5-1 loss to Vegas in Game 6 of the first round series.

With the win, the Golden Knights captured the series 4-2, riding three straight victories. Vegas will now face Anaheim in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Down by 2 goals in the third period, Utah found life when Kailer Yamamoto halved the Vegas lead with a goal that jolted the Delta Center crowd awake. However, the frenzy was short-lived as Colton Sissons beat Karel Vejmelka minutes later to once again give the Golden Knights a 2-goal lead.

Despite a late game charge and pulling Vejmelka from net, Utah failed to put another goal on the scoreboard and Vegas left the ice with a series win.

Late in the first period, Brett Howden broke a scoreless tie by picking up where he left off after scoring the Game 5 winner in double overtime.

Golden Knights star Mitch Marner made it 2-0 Vegas in the second period with his first goal of the postseason. Marner scored again in the third period to give the Golden Knights an insurmountable 4-1 lead, which swelled to a 5-1 with an empty net goal.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, the Mammoth are clearly seen around the NHL as a team on the rise, with its first playoff appearance providing valuable experience to the players and franchise.