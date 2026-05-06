Utah Mammoth pleased with making the playoffs but want more next season

SALT LAKE CITY — There were a lot of great moments for the Utah Mammoth during their second season in Utah. Making the Stanley Cup Playoffs is at the top of that list.

"There is a lot of pride on what we accomplished this year because we achieved our goals," said head coach Andre Tourigny. "That's a big achievement. It's a team that is young together in the playoffs. I think we learned a lot from each other and will get much better because of it."

But that doesn't mean the Mammoth are happy with how the season ended.

"I am proud of our group for reaching one of our stated objectives of reaching the playoffs for the first time in franchise history," said Chris Armstrong, the team's president of hockey operations. "That being said, we are sitting up here unsatisfied and unhappy that our season is over. We have a lot of work to do. That work began the morning after game six and it will continue until we drop the puck again in September."

"Everyone was unhappy, but they were enthused about training and how hard we have to play to get back into the playoffs," added general manager Bill Armstrong. "It's going to take all summer to get back in shape and really push the pace right here, so our team left hungry, and that's important."