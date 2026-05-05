Captain Clayton Keller reflects on Utah Mammoth's playoff run, passing of his father during the season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth came up short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing in the first round to the Vegas Golden Knights, but it was a great learning experience for this team that made it to the postseason for the first time in franchise history.

"The standard for our team now is to make the playoffs, and to win, and bring a Stanley Cup to Utah," said Utah Mammoth forward Clayton Keller.

FOX 13 Sports Director Jeff Rhineer went one-on-one with the Utah Mammoth captain to talk about the team's playoff run, his epic stick toss into the stands after scoring a winning goal in overtime, and how he powered through after the unexpected passing of his father during the season.