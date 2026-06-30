Four first-round picks headline opening day of Mammoth development camp

SANDY, Utah — Monday was day one of Utah Mammoth Development Camp. Four first-rounders were out on the ice, and every player is looking to prove that they can play in the National Hockey League.

"I'm just trying to soak it all in, take every little bit of detail very seriously, in any way I can get better, I am willing to do whatever," said Adam Valentini, Utah's 2026 third-round draft pick out of Michigan. "I thought I can prove myself against older players, knowing that it'll help me in the long run make the jump to the NHL."

WATCH: Utah Mammoth select Ethan Belchetz with 17th pick in 2026 NHL Draft

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Last year's 3rd-round draft pick, Tomas Lavoie, has always had his eye set on the NHL.

"Main goal here is play in the NHL. That's my goal since I've been young," said Lavoie. "I'm here for a reason. They drafted me two years ago and I still want to be in their project. I want to make their decision tough for next camp. I'll do everything, just be the best player out there, be the best teammate and the best version of myself."

"The Mammoth want to have an environment that it's 'good guys only,' and I believe that's how you're going to win. I really believe in that," Valentini added.

Day two continues in Sandy on Tuesday and they'll wrap development camp Thursday with a scrimmage.